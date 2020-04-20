LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Being a people-pleaser can have its advantages if there is something you want in return. Be perfectly honest regarding your motives, and it will make your life less complicated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Turn your talent into cash. Adjust your living space to accommodate your pursuits. If you adapt to current economic trends, it will lead to good fortune. Do what will make you happy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Confusion will set in if you have too many choices. You may not welcome a change, but if you are willing to adapt and compromise, something good will transpire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take the path that makes the most sense to you. Don’t feel that you must follow in someone’s footsteps. Make your choice clear and let your actions confirm your decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your head down and concentrate on what you want to achieve. Your strength will come from following your heart and doing what’s best for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Assess each situation you face and make choices based on what’s reasonable. Say no to anyone tempting you with something that’s not good for you emotionally, physically or financially.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Speak up, and be bold and honest about your intentions and plans. A personal problem that seems impossible to fix will turn around quickly if you make a positive adjustment.

