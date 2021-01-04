GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will let you down if you are too trusting. If you want something done, be prepared to do it yourself. An unexpected change will lead to uncertainty. Be creative.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An opportunity will require your undivided attention and discipline. If you get along with others, you will make progress. Home improvements are favored, but do the work yourself to save money.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Someone will blame you if something goes wrong. Facts matter, and sticking to the truth will benefit you in the end. A physical challenge will help ease stress.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll encounter problems if you don’t take care of yourself and the ones you love. Problems will arise if honesty is lacking. Fitness and proper diet are encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotional issues will surface if you get into a discussion with someone demanding. Take a step back and consider what you want. Work hard to maintain good health.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Reconnect with people you miss. The suggestions you receive will help you perform at your best. Uncertainty regarding a friend or relative will make you take a hard look at your future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll discover an innovative way to use your skills. Making minor adjustments will put you in the running for a position that has plenty of room for growth. Tread carefully when it comes to romance.

