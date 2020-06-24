SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Stay in your comfort zone regardless of what others do. Take care of your health and heart. Getting involved with the wrong person or group will turn out to be costly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Positive change will evolve from heart-to-heart discussions. Restructure your surroundings to meet your needs and ease your stress. Think carefully about how you live your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Sensitive issues will escalate. Nurture meaningful relationships and do your best to bring the family together. A physical challenge will help curb stress. Offer peace and love, not discord.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Express your thoughts, listen to suggestions and prepare to make a change to the way you work and whom you associate with personally and professionally. Don't let uncertainty cost you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Revamp your image. Initiate personal growth and update the way you present yourself to the world. Use social media to market your skills. A romantic gesture will enhance a meaningful relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Change can be useful when carried out correctly. Think your strategy through and use intelligence, not extravagance, to get what you want. Don't let your emotions or stubbornness take the reins.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Home is where the heart is, and making a couple of shifts to the way you run your household or deal with those you live with will result in a better environment.

