Thursday, April 16
Helping others will make you feel good and encourage you to make a personal or professional change. Updating your image to fit the lifestyle you are drawn to will give you the boost you need to reach your goal. Partnerships are favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep moving until you have finished what you started. Adopting a responsible attitude and offering a helping hand will lead to a more significant opportunity. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Have patience, take your time, consider alternatives and do your own thing. Keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t get involved in other people’s problems. You will encounter problems if you end up going to functions by yourself. Opportunities for romance will be plentiful.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pursue your dreams. You can’t stop doing the things you love just because someone wants you to stick to his or her schedule. Do what you enjoy most and explore new possibilities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve. Refuse to let someone lure you into something that will make your life complicated. Learn from the experience and do what makes you happy.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make positive changes to the way you live, but don’t try to change the way others do things. A broad-minded attitude will help you keep the peace.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Choose budget-friendly options to make a move or lifestyle change. Draw on your resources and skills to help save money. Discuss your intentions with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — To avoid being misinterpreted, you’ll have to spell out what’s on your mind. Take nothing for granted and avoid contentious situations that could lead to an argument.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t let what someone tells you depress you. Go directly to the source and find out precisely what transpired. Honesty and integrity are your best route to peace and good relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t get involved in conversations with people who don’t listen. Constructive projects will offer the highest satisfaction. Don’t make a change at home without getting the necessary approval first.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Dig in and don’t stop until you reach your goal. A personal change you make will turn out well and encourage better relationships with the people who share your space. Romance is featured.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A chance to do something worthwhile for someone will bring unexpected returns. Don’t be afraid to do things differently or to choose the road less traveled.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!