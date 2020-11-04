Thursday, Nov. 5

Take the initiative to do things your way. Dedicate your time to what matters most. Leave nothing unfinished or unsaid. Make your plans known and your determination felt by those who may try to stand in your way. Set a course that excites you and enjoy the journey.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Hide your feelings from unscrupulous people. Make decisions based on what will help you get ahead. Don’t pay for something you don’t need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Having a proper workspace will boost your productivity and give you the energy you need to take on more challenges. Romance is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Strive to bring about change. The less talk and interaction you have with those who can disrupt your plans, the better. Present the finished product, not the idea.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Focus on physical strength, endurance and good health. Shared expenses or joint ventures aren’t in your best interest. Practice social distancing. Personal improvements will pay off.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be part of the solution, not part of the problem, and you will encourage others to follow your lead. Stand up for what you believe in.