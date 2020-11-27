Saturday, Nov. 28

Evaluate the past, but don’t dwell over it. Carrying baggage forward will hold you back. Learn from your mistakes and prepare yourself for what you want to achieve. It’s up to you to do the legwork if you want to excel. Shoot for the stars and embrace the future with optimism.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time getting things done and less time talking. A proactive approach to chasing your goals will gain you respect and admiration. You have what it takes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Home improvements will bring you closer to loved ones. Work together to build a better environment in which to thrive. Be patient with a friend or relative who doesn’t share your point of view.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you don’t like what’s going on around you, remove yourself from the situation and do your own thing. Look for an innovative way to earn or save money.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look at the possibilities and proceed to make changes that will help you get things done. Reconnect with someone from your past. Romance is on the rise.