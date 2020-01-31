Saturday, Feb. 1
Put an end to what’s dragging you down. Face problems head-on and let go of whatever is no longer essential or necessary. It’s time to begin a new chapter filled with promise. Traveling, engaging in educational pursuits and spending time with people who lift you spiritually, intellectually and emotionally are favored.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Leave nothing to chance. If you want something done correctly, do it yourself. Look at a change someone is making from every angle before you decide to get involved.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep the ideas flowing until you come up with a plan that you feel comfortable implementing. Any proposals you make will draw attention, support and controversy. Romance is in the stars.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You are overdue for a change. Shake things up and be the one to make the first move. A positive attitude and intelligence, coupled with enthusiasm, will get others on board.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Gather information before you expose your true feelings. Be sensitive to how your words will affect your listeners. A creative project will raise your awareness and change your plans.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Address matters that concern your home, life and property. Be honest about your feelings, set the record straight and find out where you stand. Don’t take a financial risk.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Listen and learn. Partnerships will develop if you and someone close to you take an interest in a common goal. Personal gain, love and romance are encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A competitor will underestimate your ability. Speak up and present your thoughts with passion and dedication. Focus on improvements that will enhance your home or community.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Mental or physical travel will result in a change to the way you live, the people you hang out with or how you earn your living. Romance is in the stars.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Update your papers, change your routine or do something that will make you happy. The help you offer someone in need will lead to a surprising payback.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Embrace what life has to offer. Consider who you enjoy spending time with and make plans that will bring you closer together. Personal growth, romance and physical improvement are featured.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Concentrate on what’s important to you and steer clear of anyone who makes you feel uncertain or confused. Choose what works best for you instead of trying to please others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Engaging in social activity and getting involved in unusual forms of entertainment will lead to all sorts of new possibilities for partnerships. Someone will help you develop an idea.