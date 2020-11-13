ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick your battles wisely. Look inward and consider the best way to handle an impasse with someone you live with or work alongside. Channel your energy into physical activity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make personal adjustments that will help you advance. Use your connections, intelligence and experience. A partnership looks promising if you discuss what you both have to offer and how best to use your skills.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay more attention to how you present yourself to others. Appropriate attire and a good reputation will help you impress someone important. Play to win. Romance is encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Set high standards and goals. Refuse to let trivial matters upset you or stand in your way. Do your best to make a difference in your community. Your words will help someone in need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take better care of your home, family and reputation. Face facts, implement routines, and add structure and fitness into your schedule.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ve got everything under control, so don’t mess with what’s working. A positive change is heading your way. Being fully prepared will promote high returns.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stick to what and who you know. Refuse to get into an altercation with someone who will never share your beliefs or values. Set the record straight regarding your feelings and intentions.

