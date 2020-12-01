TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The changes you make may not line up with what others want. Don’t be afraid to go it alone if you can’t convince others to get involved in your plans. Once you get things up and running, support will come your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Balance and integrity will matter when dealing with partnerships. Speak the truth, and you will avoid a misunderstanding. A promise someone makes is likely to be broken. Have a backup plan in place.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be creative, innovative and willing to do things differently. Reach out to someone from your past who can inspire you to resurrect an old idea you still want to pursue.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — How you deal with others will determine how much you accomplish. Channel energy into work, and challenge yourself to go above and beyond the call of duty. Action will lead to positive results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be careful how you handle the people with whom you live or work. Emotions will be close to the surface, and could lead to conflict. Listen to others, and make changes based on facts.