Wednesday, August 12

Stop, look and listen. Take nothing for granted, and don’t let others speak on your behalf. A steady pace will help you avoid risky changes. Look out for yourself before you take on other people’s burdens. Distance yourself from chaotic or divisive people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Your work and personal life will conflict if you haven’t allocated equal time to take care of all your responsibilities. Getting organized will help you keep the peace and avoid disappointment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Taking a look at an old problem from a different angle will help you find ways to bring about positive change. Don’t be daunted by someone offering negative input or criticism. Choose to be upbeat and enthusiastic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You may have to adapt if you want to keep the peace. Compromising now will give you leverage when you need something in return. Being helpful and accommodating aren’t signs of weakness; they’re signs that you are responsible and mature.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You may not agree with everything you hear, but some of it will help you find a new way to put your skills to good use. Make a wholehearted comment.