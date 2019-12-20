Saturday, Dec. 21
Your fun-loving nature, charm and charisma will lead you to your next adventure. Letting go of what brings you down or holds you back will be the first step toward personal freedom. Take better care of your health, ease your stress and focus on what brings you the most joy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ve got what it takes to get what you want. Use your charm to win favors, but don’t go overboard or make unrealistic promises. Take care of your physical well-being. Avoid excessive behavior.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Running around to take care of last-minute details for the upcoming festivities should be coupled with family fun. All work and no play won’t bring you closer to loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotional stress, physical exhaustion and unexpected situations will be stressful. Use common sense, and refuse to get wrapped up in emotional dilemmas. If you avoid meddling, you’ll avoid discord.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Put your time and energy into projects that will please the people you love. A gift, offering or financial gain is heading your way. Keep a level head and be frugal.
You have free articles remaining.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t overreact; take a wait-and-see approach to any information that’s disclosed. Choose to take an intellectual point of view and look for solutions instead of adding to an unstable situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be careful how you handle the people closest to you. A kind gesture will encourage far better results than demands would garner. Protect yourself against physical injury. Proceed with caution and avoid emotional distress.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Treat yourself. Pampering, entertaining, traveling and doing things with a loved one or best friend are favored. Surround yourself with people and activities that bring you comfort and joy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Plan a busy day filled with exciting surprises. An original idea will make a loved one happy. Put your money and possessions in a safe place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Problems at home will be due to you taking on too much. Nothing is more important than love, family and keeping the peace.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — What you do will have a more significant impact than what you say. Let your actions, kindness and concern be your ticket to better relationships.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep an open mind when dealing with friends and relatives. You don’t have to agree with someone to care about them. Choose your battles wisely. Patience will pay off
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be secretive about your personal life until you are sure about your next move. Protect your physical and emotional well-being. Don’t take risks while driving. Establish what’s important to you.