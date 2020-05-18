× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday, May 19

Test your skills, knowledge and courage, and face challenges with an open mind and a confident attitude. Your success will depend on your ability to follow through with your plans. You can prove to anyone who doubts you that you mean business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look for unusual ways to get things done and to help others. Push forward with your plans and be open regarding your intentions and goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get involved in something you believe in to make valuable connections. Use technology to reach the people you want to team up with, and good things will transpire.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep expenses low and your life simple. You’ll have difficulty controlling your reaction to emotional issues. Be objective when faced with controversy. It’s OK to do things differently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — How you express yourself will determine the amount of respect you receive. Charm coupled with compliments will set the mood for a pleasant encounter. Use your skills to help a cause.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Deal with others carefully. Someone will twist your words or offer you invalid information. It’s up to you to bring about necessary changes, regardless of what others do.