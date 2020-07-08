Thursday, July 9
Follow your passion. Set standards and expectations, and start moving in a direction that will help you achieve your dreams. Take online courses that will help you get to where you want to go. Life is about living, and happiness will come from doing what’s best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll have a way with words. Express your feelings, listen to sound advice and find a way to satisfy both your needs and the concerns of the people who love you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Call in a favor, offer something that will benefit a loved one and do your best to pay it forward. Don’t feel pressured to make a change. Do what you think is right.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take the high road. Think matters through and do what’s best for everyone. Don’t get hung up on an emotional issue that you cannot change. Focus on the positive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do something special for a loved one. Time spent primping and pampering will help you relax and forget about anyone who is causing you grief. Romance is featured.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pay more attention to your surroundings. How you live and the way you set up your space will affect your productivity. Dig deep and you’ll discover what brings you peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t trust your emotions to lead you in the right direction. Take on a physical challenge that will help you disperse pent-up energy and anxiety. Strive to look your best.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll come up with good professional and lifestyle improvements. The changes will give you the fuel you need to accomplish more in a shorter period.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Looking at the past will help you make sense of what’s happening in your life. Take the initiative to handle matters differently. Focus on being the best you can be.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen, gather information and do your best to make a difference. Look for innovative solutions to outshine anyone who tries to compete with you. Embrace change and thrive.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get the facts before you let your anger take control. Nothing will be as complicated as it seems after you take hold of whatever situation you face and make adjustments.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The information someone gives you will change how you think and how you respond to certain rules. Stubbornness won’t help, but adapting to circumstances will.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotional situations will need to be dealt with intelligently. Don’t make an assumption based on gossip or scandal. Get the facts and do what’s best. Maintain your reputation and leave nothing to chance.
