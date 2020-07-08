SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t trust your emotions to lead you in the right direction. Take on a physical challenge that will help you disperse pent-up energy and anxiety. Strive to look your best.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll come up with good professional and lifestyle improvements. The changes will give you the fuel you need to accomplish more in a shorter period.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Looking at the past will help you make sense of what’s happening in your life. Take the initiative to handle matters differently. Focus on being the best you can be.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen, gather information and do your best to make a difference. Look for innovative solutions to outshine anyone who tries to compete with you. Embrace change and thrive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get the facts before you let your anger take control. Nothing will be as complicated as it seems after you take hold of whatever situation you face and make adjustments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The information someone gives you will change how you think and how you respond to certain rules. Stubbornness won’t help, but adapting to circumstances will.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Emotional situations will need to be dealt with intelligently. Don’t make an assumption based on gossip or scandal. Get the facts and do what’s best. Maintain your reputation and leave nothing to chance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0