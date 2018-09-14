Saturday, Sept. 15
It’s your turn to flourish. Set your goals high and bring about the changes that will encourage success, happiness and longevity. Taking good care of your health, wealth and personal desires, and letting go of past regrets, losses and emotional baggage should be your main concerns.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep a lid on your feelings until you’ve figured out exactly what you are trying to achieve. You are likely to say something you’ll regret if someone makes you angry.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep busy around the house. Stay on top of your domestic responsibilities and don’t make waves. Focus on personal goals and clearing the way for new beginnings.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Show someone how much you care. Offer physical help, but don’t promise to do the impossible. A change in the way you feel about someone is best dealt with openly and honestly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Avoid an emotional confrontation with a friend, relative or someone who can affect your status or financial future. Stick close to home and get rid of physical and emotional clutter.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change will do you good. Discuss your plans and turn an outing or family day into an adventure. Love and romance are in the stars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A partnership will be on shaky ground if you cannot come to terms with the changes taking place. Moderation will keep you out of trouble. Walk away from temptation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t try to take on the world. Look at all sides of a situation and be sensitive to how others feel. Making a wise choice will benefit everyone.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Find a way to increase your income or reduce your overhead. Don’t be fooled by fine print or contracts that are difficult to understand. Get expert advice before you make a commitment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Walk away from adversity. Plan to enjoy your day instead of spending it with someone who has a bad attitude. A change will do you good. Focus on self-improvement.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will try to get away with something or talk behind your back. Emotional manipulation will point you in the wrong direction. Listen to facts, not to fabrications.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you look for the best way to employ your talents, knowledge and expertise, you’ll be able to bring about positive change. Alterations at home will enrich your personal life.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think before you act. Bad blood or a dust-up will leave you in limbo regarding what needs to be accomplished. Check your ego and emotions at the door if you’re socializing with opinionated people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.