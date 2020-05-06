LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look at every angle, take precautions when dealing with others and change only what’s necessary. Put greater emphasis on your appearance, fitness and health. Romance is in the stars.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Plan to do something unfamiliar, exciting and entertaining. A change you make will encourage someone close to you to join in and explore the possibilities. A different lifestyle will intrigue you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Address your current economic situation and make a change. Cut your overhead, sell things you don’t need or arrange to share your expenses with someone in a similar position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Suggest positive changes, alternatives and ideas for future contributions. Taking a unique path will offer a different perspective regarding lifestyle and relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Know when to say no. Don’t get involved in someone else’s venture. Put more time and thought into what you want and whom you want to work alongside. Romance is in the stars.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your skills to make a difference. Reaching out to an old friend will be enlightening and will encourage you to make a personal change that will result in added stability.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Patience will be required if you plan to get things done correctly. How you handle your money will affect your quality of life. A long-term investment is favored.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0