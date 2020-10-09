Saturday, Oct. 10

Face the facts, make adjustments and prepare to move forward. Stop putting up with uncertain, tense or stressful situations. Anger and frustration will drag you down. Strive to enrich your life, boost your morale and encourage success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — A discussion will lead to an unexpected change. Don’t let anger set in or you’ll make a mistake. Consider your options, and do what’s best for you. Now is not the time to give in to a manipulative person.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — It’s up to you to use what’s available. Timing will be critical, and to act too quickly or too slowly will work against you. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take action. If you want something done, do it yourself. Don’t count on others to help. Set your mind on your goal and don’t stop until you get the results you want. Avoid temptation and excess.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Speak up, share your intentions and put your plans in motion. A more efficient home will help lower your overhead. Not everyone will like your plans. Don’t argue over something inconsequential.