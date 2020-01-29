CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for the good in everyone and everything. Negativity will be your downfall, and productivity your key to success. Rearrange your household to fit your lifestyle. Aim for convenience and comfort.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you listen to your subconscious, you’ll know what to do next. Making a lifestyle change or picking up new skills or qualifications is favored. It’s time to make a fresh start.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take care of domestic matters. Ease stress by engaging in something that helps you relax. Consider downsizing or making personal adjustments to help manage your schedule.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep the peace regardless of what others do or say. Take the high road, but don’t neglect to follow your inner voice and satisfy your needs. Go about your business.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Listen carefully and do whatever it takes to counter negativity. What you observe will lead to a lifestyle change that will give you more time for creativity and loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Make plans that will improve how or where you live. Check out prospects and brush up on what you need to know to take advantage of an offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep life practical and straightforward. Be careful who you deal with; not everyone will have the tools to live up to your expectations. Be prepared to do the work yourself.

