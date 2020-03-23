Tuesday, March 24
Settle down and give yourself a chance to put a strategy in place. Try to shed what is no longer working and replace it with something better. Make this a year of transition. Slow down and take the time to do things properly.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your emotions under control and your thoughts practical. Overreacting will hold you back. If you look for the positive, you’ll discover the best way to move forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t give in to a bully or to emotional manipulation. If you have reservations about someone, back away and take care of matters on your own. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend time with people you can learn from, not with those who continually want something from you. A self-improvement project will get good results. A spa day will ease stress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Too much or too little will be problematic. Don’t put yourself in financial jeopardy. Don’t spend more than you can afford and don’t feel compelled to impress someone.
You have free articles remaining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A physical challenge will keep you on your toes. Don’t take an unnecessary risk. Associate with people who inspire and encourage you. Share your plans with someone you want to work alongside.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Channel your energy into nurturing meaningful relationships. Home improvements that fit your lifestyle will add to your convenience and give you more time to share with a loved one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take a look at what you’ve accomplished and what’s still on your to-do list. Align yourself with people who can provide what you lack and be part of an unbeatable team.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make adjustments that will result in a better life. If you take action first, everyone who counts will follow. Set the standard and live up to your promises.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what works best for you. Don’t let anyone disrupt your plans or life. Remain focused and intent on reaching your goal. Know your worth, and don’t settle for less.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take what’s said at face value. Verify any information you receive before you pass it along or make a change based on what you are led to believe. Romance is featured.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay it forward. Offer assistance and understanding to someone in need. A new relationship will develop that has the potential to lead to a serious commitment.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you listen and observe, you’ll pick up on a vibe someone is sending you. You’ll be attracted to someone very different from yourself. Romance is in the stars.