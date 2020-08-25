AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on doing the best job possible. Refuse to let someone or something from your past disrupt your plans. Offer others the same freedom you want in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Stick to the truth or be prepared to face an emotional dispute. A loved one will disappoint you if you expect too much too soon. Avoid making permanent decisions for the time being.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A positive attitude will help you excel. Take on a challenge or sign up for a course that interests you. An emotional encounter will bring you closer to a loved one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Friendship is featured, and a chance to learn more about someone you enjoy being around will open your eyes to new possibilities. Kindness and honesty will make differences.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Avoid using force and making ultimatums, and be wary of emotionally manipulative people. A trusted friend will offer sage advice. Diplomacy and tact will be necessary.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Change direction. Spice up your life, move things around at home to suit your new lifestyle and be open to suggestions that will encourage spending more time with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep active. Physical activities and challenges will encourage you to test your strength and help you dodge situations you aren’t ready for. Refuse to give in to outside pressure.

