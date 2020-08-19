× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Aug. 20

Set priorities to ensure you use your time wisely this year. You have plenty to gain if you are persistent and open to new concepts. Freshen up your appearance to reflect what's trending and help you market yourself for projects you want to pursue. Aim to please.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Get the lowdown before you make a move. It's essential to have a solid plan in place before you take on additional tasks. Listen to suggestions, and you'll find a way to keep everyone interested.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Push forward with poise. Stand tall, be bold and let your thoughts be known. It's time to step up and be innovative. Your ideas are sound, and will be met with support.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Do your best to help. Offer your support, advice and experience to organizations, peers and your community. Refuse to let anything stand between you and doing what's right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Take pride in what you do, and don't stop until you finish what you start. Your input, imagination and desire to do what's right will encourage you to make changes that will improve your life.