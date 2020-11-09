Tuesday, Nov. 10

Pace yourself, consider your objective and be secretive regarding your intentions. Share with like-minded people and those who can contribute to your journey. Change is in the air, but it’s up to you to take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Choose a unique path that encourages creativity, spirituality and peace of mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t sit back when you need to take action. Harness your energy and get moving. Don’t count on others when it’s up to you to effect change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An emotional situation will surface if you let someone meddle or interfere with your plans. Personal improvements will boost your morale. Don’t rely on someone’s promises.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition if you pressure others to do things your way. Go about your business and finish what you start. An unusual offer will entice you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Resolve money matters. How you delegate responsibilities will determine if you can move forward peacefully. Don’t get involved in matters that don’t concern you. Personal improvement is favored.