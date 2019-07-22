Tuesday, July 23
Energy and initiative will help you succeed. Don't waste time worrying about what others are doing. Stay focused on your goal and on getting results that will enrich your life. Traveling, delving into your family background and expanding your spiritual awareness should be priorities, along with a little relaxation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take a journey. Whether it's a physical, mental or spiritual trip, what you gain will be enlightening. Opportunity is within reach if you are willing to work hard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Embrace change and be open to discussing new possibilities. An opportunity to negotiate a better deal or to invest in something looks promising. Substantial improvements can be made.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Work hard to make things better. Doing your part and maintaining a positive attitude will help alleviate someone's desire to control you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Absorb information. Don't force your will on others. Once you have acquired the necessary knowledge, you can do as you please. Choose action over anger.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Lay your cards on the table and sort through any differences you have with a personal or professional partner. Equality will be necessary to avoid conflict.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Not everyone will like the changes you want to make, but you have to do what's best for you and for your loved ones. Satisfy doubt with facts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- You can recall the past and reconnect with people you miss, but you must dwell in the now. It's essential to move forward with your life, regardless of what others are doing.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Keep life simple, affordable and free of melodrama. Focus on the people you love and the things you love to do, and make sure to help the people who have always been there for you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get busy, do something physical and make changes that will improve your life, relationships and lifestyle. Expand your mind and your interests.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A change will take you by surprise. Don't feel pressured to jump into something without first getting all the facts. Time is on your side. Good things will develop if you are patient.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Alter the way you live or how you approach carrying out your responsibilities. Refuse to let anyone take you for granted or manipulate you. Walk away from excessive people and situations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Your goals should be to stabilize your life and nurture meaningful relationships. Try not to let your emotions interfere with your responsibilities or productivity. Say less and do more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.