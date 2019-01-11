Saturday, Jan. 12
Look for the right opportunities before you take a leap of faith. Know who and what you are dealing with before you consider trusting someone else’s judgment. Success will depend on you being resourceful and looking out for your best interest.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Physical activity will build strength and make you feel good. Plan to do something special with a loved one. Less talk and more action will bring you closer to this special person.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get together with old friends. A reunion will bring back memories and spark new and exciting plans. Do something special for a loved one. Positive change is encouraged.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen to facts, not to hearsay, and offer your help to people who really need assistance. What you do for others will lead to a new opportunity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Easy does it. Don’t brag or say something that might tarnish your reputation. Make a point to say something nice. Keep the peace, and make time to romance a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you visit an old friend or relative who could use your help, you’ll make a difference and a good impression. Handling responsibilities honorably will protect you from a negative response.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Kindness should be your goal. You may want to scold someone who is being difficult, but that’s not the way to get what you want. Use persuasive tactics and be liberal with the compliments. Romance is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Dream on and do things that are creative and make you happy. Refuse to let the actions of another interfere with your plans or ruin your day.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Taking a short trip, going on a shopping spree or indulging in a romantic getaway will cheer you up, as long as you don’t overspend. A physical activity will motivate you to sport a new look.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll have to maneuver your way through some tricky situations. Stay on your toes and listen carefully to avoid being misinterpreted or coerced into something you don’t want to do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get your responsibilities out of the way and focus on yourself and a certain special someone. Set a quick pace and move forward.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Live and learn. Try something new and different. Express your feelings and eliminate what you don’t need in your life. Purging will ease stress and clear the way for new beginnings.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take time to reassess the way you look, feel and live. With a little effort, you can bring about changes that will update your life to suit your needs and help accomplish your goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.