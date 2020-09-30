Thursday, Oct. 1

Mend what has fallen apart this year, so you will be able to move forward without regret or hesitation. Show compassion, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness or generosity. Bring about changes at home that will give you the freedom to do things your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Tie up loose ends without making a fuss. Do what you have to do, and be transparent regarding your intentions. Clear the air and put your plans in motion. Romance is on the rise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An opportunity will require you to make a lifestyle change. Don’t let uncertainty stop you from moving forward with your plans. Develop a strategy and put your ideas in motion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend time with the people who bring out the best in you. Challenge yourself physically. Refuse to let anyone entice you to indulge or overspend. Romance will improve a meaningful relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t get into a senseless argument with a loved one. Put your energy into changes that will make your life more convenient. A money matter will surface if you share expenses with someone who is extravagant.