TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Be careful not to take on more than you can handle. Make sure you understand what’s required before you begin a project. Ask questions to avoid being put in an awkward position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Someone will let you down if you believe everything you hear. Show compassion, but don’t take on troubles that don’t belong to you. Focus on what you want and how best to achieve your goals.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay more attention to learning, advancement and personal growth. Look for opportunities, and don’t hesitate when something good comes along. Broaden your horizons and do your best to manage stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on exercising, finishing a project or making plans with someone special. An energetic approach will lead to positive changes. Romance and kind gestures will lead to happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Someone close to you will withhold information that can affect a decision you are trying to make. Look for expert advice to avoid being manipulated. Proceed with caution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Look at the choices you have and weigh the pros and cons carefully. Don’t feel that you must act in haste. Time spent with a loved one will ease stress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Slow down, take a deep breath and rethink your plans. A creative outlet will open your mind to options you haven’t considered. Avoid making a change merely for change’s sake.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0