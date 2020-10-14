Thursday, Oct. 15

Stand your ground and make a statement. Remain calm, and use intelligence to make your point. Don’t dwell on what you cannot change. What you want will be granted if you focus on what’s important to you and strive to achieve peace and tranquility.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Listen to your heart and take a passionate approach to achieve your goal. Refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want. Look for innovative ways to deal with negativity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Remembering what has made you happy in the past will encourage you to backtrack where you left off. Personal and spiritual growth are favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — You can help others without jeopardizing your health, finances or reputation. Make clear what you are willing to do and refuse to let anyone talk you into overcommitting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Let go of situations that consume you. Anger isn’t going to help you accomplish what you set out to do. Work alongside people willing to help make your dreams come true.