Thursday, Oct. 15
Stand your ground and make a statement. Remain calm, and use intelligence to make your point. Don’t dwell on what you cannot change. What you want will be granted if you focus on what’s important to you and strive to achieve peace and tranquility.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Listen to your heart and take a passionate approach to achieve your goal. Refuse to let anyone stand between you and what you want. Look for innovative ways to deal with negativity.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Remembering what has made you happy in the past will encourage you to backtrack where you left off. Personal and spiritual growth are favored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — You can help others without jeopardizing your health, finances or reputation. Make clear what you are willing to do and refuse to let anyone talk you into overcommitting.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Let go of situations that consume you. Anger isn’t going to help you accomplish what you set out to do. Work alongside people willing to help make your dreams come true.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Look over contracts and agreements. Update documents and be sure to handle your finances with care. Refuse to let someone interfere with or control you. Be sure to verify any information you receive.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — How you help others will lead to unexpected rewards. A change to how you handle a legal, financial or health issue will have positive results.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pick up the pace. Don’t let anyone mess with you. Remain focused on your objective. You will overcome any obstacle that stands in your way. The best is yet to come.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll face a challenge if you can’t come to terms with what’s happening around you. Take a step back and look at every angle. Be smart and set strategic plans in motion.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ve got what it takes to make a difference. Don’t waste time on the impossible. Walk away from risky situations and people who try to lead you astray.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Buck up and refuse to let trivial matters get to you. Distance yourself if someone doesn’t see things your way. Getting into a dispute will not be worth your time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do something energetic. Self-improvement projects will bring the best results. Do your own thing and let others do as they please. Anger will lead to setbacks.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Say what’s on your mind, but don’t force your will on others. Kind gestures, truth and understanding will win you support. Romance is favored.
