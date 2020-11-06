PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for interesting new ways to take care of financial, health or contractual matters. Look for solutions that benefit everyone. Beware of people trying to sell you something.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to the people you love. Speak from the heart to gain respect and get the go-ahead to initiate positive change. Nurture important relationships.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Check your motives before you leap into action. Consider what it is you are trying to prove or obtain. When uncertainty sets in, sit tight and wait. Look inward and work on personal growth.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on what you can accomplish. Use your intelligence, skills and contacts to forge ahead. Make peace, love and happiness priorities. Romance and self-improvement are favored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Take better care of yourself. Think before you act, or you may end up in a dispute with a loved one. Moderation will be necessary if you want to avoid criticism. Work on self-control.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do what makes you happy. If someone doesn’t like the changes you make, you might want to rethink the relationship. Fitness and self-improvement are favored. Share your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take part in a movement to bring about positive change. Stand up for your rights, but don’t cross a line that puts you or your reputation in jeopardy. An unexpected encounter will change things.

