Friday, Oct. 9

Tell it like it is. Don’t mince words or sidestep issues you need to address. Let your creative imagination take charge, and be innovative as you move into unfamiliar territory. Keep your life simple and focused, and stay in control.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Play to win, don’t back down, be direct and head in the direction that will bring the biggest reward. Concentrate on getting ahead instead of wasting your time following someone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Slow down and do things right the first time. A difficult conversation will reveal valuable information. Romance is on the rise and will enhance your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A friend or relative will disappoint you. Don’t lend or borrow money or possessions. Get active and stay fit. A favor granted will help you resolve a debt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A disagreement with someone who has a difference of opinion will lead to emotional stress. Keep the peace with a friend or relative. Be fair, flexible and levelheaded.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A problem will fester if you aren’t open about your feelings. You may not like a recent change, but it will be beneficial in the end.