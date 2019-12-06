Saturday, Dec. 7

Speed and accuracy will count this year. Fine-tuning what you have to offer will make a difference. There are no shortcuts. Hard work, enthusiasm and desire will all be necessary. If you play your part well, the possibilities are endless.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Aim high and don’t stop until you get what you want. Home, family and personal relationships should be your priorities. Fashion a warm and welcome setting and host an event.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Concentrate on whatever task needs to be done. If you let your emotions take charge, you will not be satisfied with the results you get. Stay focused and finish what you start.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Give yourself a chance to digest what’s going on before you make a decision or move. Time is on your side, and getting your facts straight will make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you look for the good in everything and everyone, you will do well. A change to your financial situation looks promising. Your creative imagination will lead to something prosperous.

