Saturday, June 29
Share your joys and triumphs, and live life in the moment with the people who understand you and your goals. Life is about moving forward, not looking back or dwelling on regret. Make each day a positive experience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Observation will keep you from blurting out something that you probably should keep to yourself. If you are a good listener, the information you receive will become an asset.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be aware of situations that could lead to confrontation. Keep your opinions to yourself and opt to offer compliments, not criticism, when dealing with others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you don’t share your hopes and dreams, no one will know what you want. Being open about your plans will allow others to offer suggestions and help you reach your goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Either make a move or don’t, just stop procrastinating. Your unsettled state gives others a chance to take advantage of you. It’s time to put your needs and desires first.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pursue your goals. Once others see the progress you are making, you’ll be offered enough help to reach your destination, with time left over for a little fun with friends.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be up-front about what you intend to do before you begin. Taking proper precautions and doing everything by the book will help you avoid setbacks. Romance will ease stress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pick a path that is conducive to meeting people who have something to contribute. The incentives you offer will pay off. Positive change is heading your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Follow what feels right and best for you. Refuse to let anyone take charge or goad you into something you don’t want to do. Updating your image will boost your morale.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You should consider making a personal change that will promote new beginnings. Traveling, learning and interacting with others will provide the encouragement you need to proceed. Do what makes you happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Ask for everything you want and be willing to negotiate until you find common ground. Whether it’s with a personal partner or regarding an upcoming professional position, don’t be afraid to dicker.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you are too pushy, you may have to take no for an answer. Be intelligent and willing to compromise. The impression you make will affect how others treat you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take better care of yourself. Make adjustments to your lifestyle, eating habits and exercise program. Professional and personal matters will turn out better if you have the vitality to do your best.
