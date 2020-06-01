SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A premature move will leave you feeling uncertain. Do a quick tally of your expenses to put your mind at ease before you continue. An unexpected reunion will intrigue you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Helping others is honorable, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Charity begins at home, and time spent nurturing a meaningful relationship will be worthwhile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A change at home or regarding your job looks promising. Speak up about the way you want to see things unfold and you will make an impression that will help you get what you want.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Home improvements, financial gains and a personal change that boosts your ego are all within reach. Refuse to let anyone stand between you and your happiness. Romance is favored.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take better care of your physical well-being. Taking risks will put you in a dangerous position. Think before you act or commit to something questionable.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow your heart and your passion. Pursue your dreams and find the happiness you long for. Develop skills that will help you market who you are and what you want to pursue.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Uncertainty will set in if you try to make a move without being prepared. Too much of anything will leave you at a loss. Be moderate, regardless of what others choose to do.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0