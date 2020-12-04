TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An unexpected change will end up being to your benefit. Go with the flow, and you’ll come out on top. Don’t share personal information or lead someone on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A partnership will not be as it appears. Listen to what’s being said. A promise someone makes isn’t likely to be honored. Handle relationships with care. Be honest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Invest time and money in yourself or in something you want to pursue. Be resourceful and save your money for an important project. A financial opportunity looks promising.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do something that requires energy, intelligence and skill. Follow your heart and do your own thing. A change someone makes will cause emotional tension. Don’t lose sight of your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pay attention to how you look, feel and do things. Refuse to let anyone twist your words or pressure you into something undesirable. When faced with opposition, proceed with caution.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Gather information and prepare to take action. If you don’t like what’s happening in your backyard, clean up the mess and move forward. Uncertainty will make you nervous, but don’t act in haste.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look over your options and gather information. Be secretive about your intentions, and put everything in place before you share your plans. An unexpected plan of attack will pay off.

