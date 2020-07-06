SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by someone offering a colorful picture of what’s happening. Be resourceful and avoid damaging your or someone else’s reputation. A home improvement project is favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put pent-up energy into something constructive. Arguing won’t solve problems, but compromise will. A change you make to your home or to a meaningful relationship will come with benefits.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take an energetic and innovative approach to how you earn your living. Be creative, and you’ll find a unique way to use your talents to bring in more cash.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for a way to help someone in need. A kind gesture will give someone hope and offer insight into how you can make a difference in your community.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share your feelings. Clear up an emotional issue you have with someone before it escalates. Remain calm and willing to compromise to keep the peace. Nurture a meaningful relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider your motives before you decide to make a change. Trying to buy someone’s attention, time or love will not turn out the way you expect. Use intelligence and common sense.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take time to focus on your health and emotional well-being. What you discover will help you redirect your energy into the things that truly matter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0