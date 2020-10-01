PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Changes to how you handle your money, investments and important relationships will have major repercussions. Use charm and offer incentives to gain the support you require to reach your goal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t get upset; get moving. Channel your energy into something constructive. Avoid letting anyone goad you into a spat that will waste time and cause stress. Concentrate on personal growth, not on changing others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at every situation thoroughly before you make a move. Some underhandedness will prevail if you let others take control. Personal improvements will bring the highest reward. Romance is in the stars and will enhance your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Get to the bottom of any situation that has left you feeling uncertain. Ask questions, be direct and don’t settle for secondhand information. Benevolence will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — An unexpected change will occur if you let your anger or stubbornness lead to a battle with a loved one. Take a step back and do your best to understand what others are going through before you take action.