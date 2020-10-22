PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You may think you know what’s best for you, but before you take a risk, consider the repercussions. Overdoing it will result in setbacks. Play it safe.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Refuse to let the past infiltrate the present. A meaningful relationship will abruptly change if you say something insensitive. Concentrate on something that will benefit you as well as others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — An emotional incident could interfere with your productivity. Say less and do more. How you handle your friends, colleagues and loved ones will determine how much respect you receive.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take care of what you have worked so hard to achieve. Offering your services to a cause will be enlightening. Refuse to let criticism daunt you. Stand up for your beliefs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Your heart is in the right place, but if you are too generous, someone is likely to take advantage of you. An important relationship needs some tender, loving care.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Physical activities and hard work will help you stay out of trouble. Avoid arguments by keeping your opinions to yourself. Stay focused and take care of business.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take your ideas to the next level. Discuss your plans with someone who can help you reach your objective. Sharing a hobby with a loved one will improve the relationship.

