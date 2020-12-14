TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Set the pace and put the changes you want to make in motion. Refuse to let red-tape issues get to you. An emotional revelation will encourage personal growth.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t trust hearsay. When in doubt, go directly to the source and find out where you stand. Romance is on the rise, but it’s best to have a plan in mind. Don’t make empty promises.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Channel emotional energy into love and romance, not into arguments and accusations. You’ll get much further if you are mindful of what others expect and you are willing to work with everyone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep moving forward and don’t look back. Give others freedom, and they will grant you the same in return. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty unnerve you. Channel your energy productively.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be sure to get approval before making domestic changes that will affect others. Being up-front and enthusiastic regarding your plans will encourage others to pitch in and help. Learn from experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone railroad you into a dodgy situation. Channel your energy into something that matters to you. Do something you enjoy or spend time with someone you like.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A lifestyle change will give you a boost. Don’t feel pressured to spend money to impress others. If intelligence and charm aren’t enough, you may be hanging out with the wrong people.

