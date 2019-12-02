TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If you take pride in what you do, you’ll make a good impression. Someone special will grant you a wish or offer you something unexpected. Romance is on the rise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A change someone makes will make you think twice. Don’t be too quick to respond to this alteration. Gather the facts before you make your position clear. An attempt to mislead you is apparent.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do something that makes you happy. Working on a creative project or attending an event that interests you will help you make an important decision. A relationship will take a positive turn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An impulsive purchase will leave you short of cash. Try altering your living space to accommodate your budget. Less worry will help improve your health.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Ask and you shall receive. If you are diplomatic and discreet, you will get your way. Being attentive will enhance your life and a meaningful relationship. It’s time to initiate romance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Follow a path that will lead to a better lifestyle. Proper diet, exercise and rest are encouraged. Stop worrying about what you cannot change, and make the most of what you’ve got.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Let your imagination lead the way. You’ll be in a high creative cycle, and you should focus on whatever brings you the most joy. Share your dream with a loved one.

