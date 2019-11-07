Friday, Nov. 8

Keep your life simple and concentrate on what’s important. How you conduct yourself and present who you are and what you want will determine the type of people you attract and the help you will receive. An intellectual approach to life and love will help you achieve happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An interesting lifestyle change should be on your mind. Consider ways to lower your overhead and decrease stress. A smart, unexpected maneuver will pay off. Invest in you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An improvement to your home can be made. Ease your stress by avoiding people who tend to meddle in your affairs. Keep your life and plans simple and be precise when sharing information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stop being so hard on yourself. You’ve got more going for you than you realize. If there is something you don’t like, change it and keep moving forward. Trust your instincts.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — A change to the way you handle your money needs to be looked at carefully before you commit. A fast-cash scheme someone offers to you will end up being a disappointment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}