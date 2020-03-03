Wednesday, March 4

Concentrate on what you want to accomplish this year. Hard work will bring big dividends. Stick to the basics and pay close attention to detail. Honing your skills will help you advance. Spending more time at home with loved ones will bring you closer together.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Express your thoughts and feelings. Get busy taking care of odd jobs that will please the people you want to impress or whom you care about most. Personal improvements will boost your ego.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay focused on the present and where it leads. Keep negativity at a distance and get along with everyone. If you are patient, you will get the last laugh.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If something worries you, take care of it, and if it’s not fixable, distance yourself from it. Don’t waste time complaining — do what needs to be done. Be honest and move forward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Look for life’s little pleasures and do something to ease stress and bring you comfort and joy. If you travel to a place you’ve never been before, it will prove enlightening.

