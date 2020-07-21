× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 22

When opportunity knocks, open the door. It’s up to you to accept an offer and to give your all. An energetic approach to life, love and happiness will help you initiate the changes you want to make. Intelligence and passion will lead to a better future. Embrace change.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t sit back when you should be moving forward. Making a career change or learning something that will help you grow intellectually, spiritually or emotionally will contribute to your success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let an emotional incident spin out of control. You have plenty to gain if you put your energy and resources to work for you. A physical change will boost confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Walk away from temptation. Someone will pass along false information. Concentrate on expanding your knowledge and interests. Don’t give in to narrow-minded people. Truth matters, and fairness is essential.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Accept an invitation that intrigues you. Gather information that will help you convince others to participate in your plan. Romance is favored.