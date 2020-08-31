AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Go at your own pace. You don’t have to keep up with anyone or follow someone taking a path you don’t care for. Concentrate on what matters to you, and don’t lose sight of your goals.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Let your intuition guide you. Personal gains, love and romance are within reach; all you have to do is be honest with yourself and others. Your heart will lead you in the right direction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your life moderate and straightforward, and pay close attention to your physical well-being. When you’re uncertain, take some time to slow down and reflect.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Send a message that will inform peers, relatives or friends of a decision you’ve made. The support you receive will gain you needed support. A personal change will bring you closer to a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Refrain from sharing personal information with someone who can affect your reputation. Work quietly on your own until you are happy with what you accomplish. Someone will try to make you look bad or take advantage of you.