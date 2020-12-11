TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A favorable decision regarding a meaningful relationship will lead to a change. Enjoy time spent with someone you love, and make plans to support what you both want to achieve.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You can accomplish something that’s been pending for too long if you are diligent in your pursuits. Reassess a partnership if you feel it lacks equality, trust or honesty.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pick up the slack if you feel someone is lagging. The way you handle situations can help you maneuver into a better position. Embrace change instead of hiding from it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — If you let your emotions interfere in financial decisions, it will cost you. Be willing to put in the effort if you want to reap the rewards. Do your own thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Spend less time worrying about what others think or do. Be innovative, and gather the information that will encourage you to pursue your dreams. Romance is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — An intellectual challenge will encourage you to use your creative attributes to bring in extra cash. Ignore negativity, and follow through with your projects.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your house in order, and you’ll be free to come and go as you please. Stop dreaming and start doing your part. It’s up to you to choose the life you want to pursue.

