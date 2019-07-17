Thursday, July 18
Replace impulse with patience. Taking your time, preparing and executing your plans with precision will be the correct protocol if you plan to be successful. No matter what you decide to do, do it right the first time, and remember to play as hard as you work.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotional spending should be restricted; it won’t make you feel better when you look at your bank account. Take a minimalist approach to life to eliminate stress. Make love a priority.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be a part of the solution, not part of the problem. Consistency, cooperation and compromise will all be necessary if you plan to get things done. A positive attitude will bring good results.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Making significant changes will improve your attitude, lifestyle and relationships with others. Updating your appearance will attract attention. Romance is on the rise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Intelligence will help you overcome any controversy you face. Refuse to let changes going on in your personal life cause you to neglect your responsibilities. Set high standards.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll know what to do, but doing it won’t be easy if you let your anger take charge. Dismiss the past and push forward with optimism.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stick to a plan and don’t let anyone convince you to do things otherwise. If you fold under pressure, you will end up scrambling to counter someone else.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You know what’s best for yourself, so don’t let someone else make decisions for you. If you want to make a change at home, get the go-ahead and proceed with enthusiasm.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotional situations will keep you guessing. Until you have a clear-cut view of what’s actually going on, you are best off remaining an observer.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An emotional secret will be revealed. You must be honest and put whatever is weighing heavily on your mind to rest. Contribute to something you feel passionate about.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Call in people you know can help you out physically, intellectually and emotionally. Don’t give up when things are just about to turn in your favor.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take the initiative when it comes to clearing up unfinished business. Much can be accomplished if you complain less and do more. A personal pick-me-up will be rejuvenating.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Know who and what you are up against before you make trouble. Excess of any kind will turn into a fiasco, and you’ll be left dealing with the mess that results.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.