AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Consider what you've done in the past, your current means of earning a living and what you see yourself doing in the future. It's time to rethink your priorities.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change looks promising. Make plans to do something that will give you more time to get to know someone you enjoy being with. You may have something interesting in common.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Listen carefully, ask questions and come to a decision once you have verified the facts. Acting in haste will lead to complications. Weigh others' suggestions with grace and skepticism.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Someone will disclose one of your secrets if you have a falling out. Focus on keeping the peace and maintaining good relationships. Anger will only make matters worse. Strive for peace and ease stress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Make sure you know exactly what's going on and how best to handle people who may try to manipulate you or a situation that involves you. Knowledge is the key to eliminating interference and maintaining peace of mind.