Wednesday, July 29

Adopt the latest trends and stay ahead of the competition. Do the research necessary to help you save money and get the best deals possible this year. Focus on progress, and be ready to do the work and put in the time. Personal gain, love and physical fitness are favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Verify information you receive before sharing it with others. You’ll make a difference if you work meticulously and are mindful of others. Love, romance and self-improvements are favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You will succeed if you are practical and intent on doing your best. Your diligence will win you praise as well as rewards. Don’t sacrifice your dreams for anyone or anything.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Clear up uncertainties that stand in your way. Take a peaceful approach, even if someone else raises his or her voice. Handle things with care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Before you make an investment, be sure you can afford to put your money on the line. Look for safeguards to ensure that you only have to deliver what you agreed to do.