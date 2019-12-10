TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider what you can do professionally that will raise your earning potential and stimulate your mind. A proposition looks promising, but if you vacillate, someone else will swoop in and take charge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An open discussion will pique your interest in someone who voices an opinion. Sort through what you have to finish before the year ends. Do something special for a loved one.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Make adjustments to your surroundings. Check out the real estate market in your area. Personal improvements will lift your spirits, and romance will enhance your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take an interest in what others are doing, but don’t criticize. If you want to make a suggestion, do so in a positive and uplifting manner. Expand your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Think twice before you discuss sensitive issues. Don’t start something you cannot finish or make a promise you don’t want to honor. Emotional matters are best avoided for the time being.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get involved in a creative pursuit or learn something new. Plan something special for yourself and a friend or loved one. Walk away from adversity and manipulative people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Tie up matters that need to be dealt with before the year’s end. Don’t rely on others to handle things for you. Make a commitment to a loved one.

