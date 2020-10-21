Thursday, Oct. 22

Concentrate on personal growth, dreams, goals and accomplishments, and avoid getting caught in other people’s disputes. Walk away from chaos and uncertainty, and aim for stabilization and security as you move forward. Leave nothing to chance. Take care of your responsibilities to avoid disappointment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do your best to avoid conflict. You will be left in a vulnerable position if you are too kind or generous. Anger will be a waste of valuable time. Avoid disruptive people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Embrace the unexpected. Learn from every experience that comes your way. Be part of a movement you believe in, and share your thoughts and solutions. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Address issues that are holding you back. Confront someone who is meddling in your life. Persistence will get you where you want to go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Say what’s on your mind, and determine where you stand. An unexpected offer will need revisions before you can entertain the thought of participation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Slow down, verify information and set a course that will benefit you, not someone else. Finish what you start before you take on something new.