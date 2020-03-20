VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Indulge in exciting conversations. Listen carefully and consider what’s valid and what isn’t. An idea you have will go over well with someone you like. Romance is encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You can make significant headway in your plans. An innovative approach to something you’ve been working toward will bring new meaning to your life. Communication and travel are favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Social events will lead to a chance meeting with someone you find inspiring. You will realize what you’ve been missing and make adjustments that will encourage positive change. Romance is featured.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by someone using manipulative tactics. Ulterior motives are present. Before you engage in a partnership, you should find out what you will have to contribute.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — If you are quick to react, you will get what you want. Positive changes in your personal and professional lives will lead to new beginnings. A makeover will lead to compliments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An experience will remind you of something from your childhood. Use memories to reinvent something you used to enjoy doing. A heart-to-heart conversation with a loved one is encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you exaggerate or mislead someone, the truth will come out. The quicker you put an end to pending problems, the sooner you will be able to move on.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0