Tuesday, Dec. 22

Verify information carefully this year. The best way to eliminate uncertainty is to know what you are up against and to act accordingly. Refuse to let anyone try to sway your opinions or decisions. Run the show instead of taking a wait-and-see approach. Be direct and forceful, and pursue your goals with passion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An aggressive position will help you get your way. Use your intelligence to outmaneuver any competition. Don’t let uncertainty cause you to miss an opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful not to start something you cannot finish. You’ll come up against opposition if you try to make changes without input from others. Pay more attention to personal growth.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Connect with people who have helped you in the past, and show interest in what others are doing. You’ll discover some valuable information that will help you upgrade your approach.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You could feel pressure to get things done before the year comes to a close. Don’t let trivial matters get to you when it’s the big picture that counts. Stay focused on what’s important to you.