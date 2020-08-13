CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a load off your mind by directly addressing financial or contractual matters. Lay your cards on the table, and find out where others stand on important issues.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Touch base with someone who always lifts your spirits. Dealing with children will lead to an awakening that will bring about a positive change. A discussion will bring you closer to a loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mix the old with the new. The people you associate with will affect the way your day unfolds. Avoid indulgent situations, and embrace a healthier lifestyle. Romance is favored.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your emotions under control. An intelligent and practical approach to getting things done will help you reach your goal. Don’t let an emotional incident ruin your day or plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Consider what will make you happy, content and ready to get on with your life. Be forgiving of others as well as yourself, and look for the good in all things. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Figure out who is trustworthy and who isn’t before you pick sides or get involved in a new project. If something doesn’t feel right, ask questions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — It’s OK to make a change once in a while. Stop fearing the unknown, and start discovering what life has to offer. Be imaginative, and follow your heart.

